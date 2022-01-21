Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for coronavirus after father Mammootty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for coronavirus

"I have just tested positive for COVID19. I’m isolating at home," Dulquer said

After father Mammootty, actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday (January 20) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19. Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms," the "Kurup" star wrote.

A few days ago, Dulquer’s father Mammooty shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions. The 70-year-old star was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film "CBI 5" when he tested positive.

On the other hand, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old gave a health update via Instagram and urged people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. "We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood. whatever. It was a LONG two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," he captioned a reel.

On Thursday, India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On the professional front, the release of Dulquer Salmaan's cop drama Salute has been postponed due to the spike in COVID cases. The project is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and its new release date has not been announced yet.