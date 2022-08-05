Dulquer Salmaan hilariously mocks Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur in banter-filled post | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and his co-star Mrunal Thakur are definitely very excited as their film 'Sita Ramam' has hit the theatres on Friday and their latest post on social media is proof. Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring the two. In the clip, the actors are seen in an aircraft. Mrunal is seen looking at the camera and saying "Oh my god, I am so excited".

She then pans the camera towards Dulquer, who in an overly excited manner copies Mrunal and says the same lines. The two then break out into a big laugh. "SITA RAMAM IN THEATRES GUYS - OH MY GOD I'M SO EXCITED! #sitaramam," she captioned the video.

'Sita Ramam' is a Telugu-language romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. Set in the 60s and 80's, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' has the makings of a classic love story. The film highlights the crucial events in the love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, actors Rashmi Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi is in his element with the beautiful love story. Both the journeys- the love story of Ram and Sita in the 60s and the search to find them in 80s are authentic.

Sita Ramam has been simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Swapna Cinema banner and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

