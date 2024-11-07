Do you know this film is based on Kamal Haasan's real love story? Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read about Kamal Haasan's real love story in birthday special

If we talk about the veteran actors of South Indian cinema, then Kamal Haasan's name will be included in the top list. Kamal, who entered the world of acting at a young age, is celebrating his 70th birthday on November 7. Apart from his acting career, Kamal Haasan has been in the news for many issues in his personal life. Did you know that Kamal's first marriage ended after an extramarital affair and there's also a film made on it? If not, read further to know about it.

Kamal Hassan's love story

Kamal Haasan entered the world of acting as a child artist at the age of 6 with the film Kalattur Kannamma. But as a lead actor, his acting skills were on point in the 70s and he became a superstar in no time. During this time, he worked in many films with South actress Srividya. It is said that the love affair of these two was in the limelight at that time. The news of Kamal Haasan's lovestory with an actress one year older than him was no less than breaking news at that time. A Malayalam film has also been made on this love story, titled 'Thirakkatha'. In this film, which was released in 2008, actress Priyamani played the role of Srividya and Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of Kamal. However, after a few years, the love story of Kamal and Srividya came to an end.

Kamal's first marriage did not work out due to this reason

In 1978, dancer Vani Ganpati entered Kamal Haasan's life and both got married. Their relationship went well for many years. But as soon as Vani got a hint of Kamal's extramarital affair with actress Sarika, the marriage broke up and the two separated in 1988. However, shortly after the first marriage broke down, Kamal chose Sarika as his second life partner and their relationship continued till 2004.

But with the end of the 16-year journey, Kamal's second marriage also failed. Let us tell you that Kamal has two daughters from Sarika, who are famous actresses of South Cinema, their names are Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Kamal's upcoming film

This year Kamal Haasan was seen playing the role of a villain in Nag Ashwin's mythological and science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film has proved to be a box-office success. The special thing is that the second part of this movie will also be released in 2026. In which Kamal will be seen once again as Supreme Yaskin. Apart from this, discussions are going on about a film of Kamal Haasan with Salman Khan. Apart from this, the film Thug Life is also in the pipeline.

