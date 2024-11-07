Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat from Raipur man, probe underway, say Mumbai Police sources

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received death threat from Raipur man on Thursday. It is significant to note that this is not for the first time that SRK has received death threat, even in last October.

Reported By : Saket Rai Written By : Sakshi Verma
New Delhi
Updated on: November 07, 2024 13:57 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat

Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat call from a Raipur man, according to information received from senior sources of Mumbai Police. After registering a case in Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, the police team reached Raipur in Chhattisgarh. After tracing the number from which the Bollywood superstar received the threatening call, it was found that the number was registered in the name of Faizan from Raipur.

The call came at the police station itself. However, the person calling did not mention any amount. Till now, no complaint has been lodged at the police station by Shah Rukh's team. It is significant to note that after Salman Khan, now even SRK has recieved death threat.

He also received threats in October last year

Shah Rukh has always been on the hit list of the underworld. Earlier in his career, he has been threatened with death several times. In October last year too, he received death threats after the success of the films Pathaan and Jawan. The actor had lodged a written complaint with the Maharashtra Police regarding this, after which he was given Y+ security.

Salman Khan had received death threats again

Bollywood star Salman Khan had received another death threat call, demanding ransom on October 30. The unknown caller demanded Rs 2 crore at that time from the actor. Soon after the news broke, the Mumbai Police came into action instantly and registered a case against an unknown person for sending various WhatsApp messages on the Mumbai Police Traffic Helpline number demanding ransom. As per the message, the unknown caller said that if Rs 2 crore is not paid, Salman Khan will be killed. 

Moreover, this is not for the first time that celebs have received death threats. Earlier, actors like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut among others have been given death threats. 

