DJ Waley Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is dating Hardik Pandya. A look at her jaw-dropping photos

Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic and Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya have put their dating rumours and specualtions to rest with an Instagram post on New Year. The cricketer shared a photo with the Serbian model and wrote, ''Starting the year with my firework''. As soon as he shared the photo, it went viral on the internet. Fans started pouring in love for the newest couple.
Natasa was introduced in Bollywood by Prakash Jha with his 2013 film Satyagraha. She went on to feature in some dance numbers in films such The Body, Fukrey Returns, FryDay, Yaaram and others.
However, she shot to fame with Badshah's popular single DJ Waley Babu.
Natasa is quite active on Instagram. She keeps sharing her stunning pictures with her fans on the social media platform. Here are some of her best photos which will definitely raise the mercury.
To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface
For the unversed, Natasa has participated in Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. She was earlier dating TV actor Aly Goni, who became a household name with Star Plus' hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.