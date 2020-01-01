Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. DJ Waley Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is dating Hardik Pandya. A look at her jaw-dropping photos

DJ Waley Babu fame Natasa Stankovic is dating Hardik Pandya. A look at her jaw-dropping photos

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their relationship on the first day of 2020.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 14:56 IST
Hardik Pandya,Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with Natasa Stankovic on New Year 2020.

Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic and Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya have put their dating rumours and specualtions to rest with an Instagram post on New Year. The cricketer shared a photo with the Serbian model and wrote, ''Starting the year with my firework''. As soon as he shared the photo, it went viral on the internet. Fans started pouring in love for the newest couple.

Natasa was introduced in Bollywood by Prakash Jha with his 2013 film Satyagraha. She went on to feature in some dance numbers in films such The Body, Fukrey Returns, FryDay, Yaaram and others.

However, she shot to fame with Badshah's popular single DJ Waley Babu.

Natasa is quite active on Instagram. She keeps sharing her stunning pictures with her fans on the social media platform. Here are some of her best photos which will definitely raise the mercury.

View this post on Instagram

Stay tuned... 💚

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

Black and the beach!

View this post on Instagram

#mondaymood

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

View this post on Instagram

#tb #mauritius #needavitaminsea 🙄😫

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

Wow!

View this post on Instagram

@richelon_waxing

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

One with her love.

The epitome of beauty. Isn't she?

View this post on Instagram

@richelonprowax

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

Best!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali 💫❤️✨

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

For the unversed, Natasa has participated in Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. She was earlier dating TV actor Aly Goni, who became a household name with Star Plus' hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Write a comment

Ent Year Ender 2019
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News