Diwali 2020: Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper as he celebrates the festival of lights at home in Delhi| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra look dapper as he celebrates the festival of lights at home

Since Diwali celebrations had been a low-key affair this year, many Bollywood celebrities opted for small scale festivities at home with their loved ones. One such actor was Sidharth Malhotra who flew back home to celebrate Diwali with his family. Taking to Instagram, the Student of the year actor revealed that his Diwali weekend was an exciting one as he was surrounded by his loved ones.

Taking to his social media, Sidharth delighted his fans with two dapper Diwali looks as he looked extremely handsome in stylish Kurtas. Striking a namaste pose for the camera, Sidharth can be seen wearing an embroidered Nehru jacket with a printed black kurta. He captioned the photo, "Food. Family. Festival. Nothing like being back home, back in delhi! Celebrating Diwali Cherishing moments of happiness with my family...Happy Diwali Everyone."

While in another picture, he donned a red coloured short kurta paired with white pyjama as he wished his fans 'Happy Diwali.' He wrote "Wish you a very Happy Diwali! May this Festival of Lights make us all shine!" The kurta with knot-work was from Kunal Rawal’s luxury Indian contemporary brand, revealed the post.

The photos were good enough to send Sidharth's fans swooning over him as many flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote "Looking dashing in red Sid. Huge fan." While another said "Thank you for blessing us on Diwali with this new look keep slaying Sid."

A fan who had been waiting for Sidharth's pic from Diwali, wrote "Finally, I've been waiting for your post for this Diwali."

"Made our diwali much more beautiful and bright Sid! Thankyou for posting this," commented a user.