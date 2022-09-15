Director Faisal Saif passes away at 47 after suffering from multiple organ failure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE RIP Faisal Saif

Director Faisal Saif breathed his last on September 13 (Tuesday) in Mumbai. He was not keeping well for the past one month and died due to multiple organ failures. He was 47 years old. His last rites were performed on the same day at Byculla's graveyard. He began his film career as an assistant director on Aur Ek Prem Kahani, Angaar and Grahan. Faisal is known for his works with horror themes including Jigyaasa starring Hrishita Bhatt.

It was called the year's most controversial feature film, and was rumored to be based on the life of Indian actress Mallika Sherawat. However, Faisal Saif dismissed such reports. The film also starred Kader Khan, Varsha Usgaonkar, Milind Gunaji, Vikas Kalantri, Mukesh Tiwari, Jaya Bhattacharya, Rakesh Bedi and Anupam Shyam.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERIP Faisal Saif

Saif made his first feature film Come December in 2003 which received the International Special Award of Cultural Vision in storytelling from the Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival. He is also known for his film Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore featuring Pakistani actress Meera.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about family; netizens call her 'dramebaaz'

On 20 November 2014, Saif was supposed to enter the Indian reality show Bigg Boss as a Wild Card contestant but he refused.

The untimely death of Faisal Saif has left the entire industry shocked.

Also read: Mandya Ravi passes away at the age of 42: Ankita Amar & others mourn the demise of Kannada actor

Latest Entertainment News