Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about family; netizens call her 'dramebaaz'

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is back after a span of five years with judges like popular filmmaker Karan Johar, superstar Madhuri Dixit and dancer Nora Fatehi along with Maniesh Paul as the host. This year we also have an interesting lineup of celebrities who are participating in the dance show. One of them is an actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai enjoys a massive fanbase and is being lauded for her dancing skills in the show. On Wednesday, the makers of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 dropped a new promo for the upcoming episode. In the video clip, Shilpa can be seen performing on the song Mann Bharrya with her choreographer partner, Nishchal Sharma. After the performance, the actress got emotional and could not stop crying while she talked about her family and shared her experiences.

Madhuri Dixit also got teary-eyed seeing Shilpa. Sharing the video the makers wrote, " Iss weekend dekhenge aap kaise Shilpa ne kiya dance se apne emotions ko express."

Meanhwile, some of the users showered their love on Shilpa, a section of social media users trolled her for being dramatic. In the comments section a user wrote, "dramebaaz." Another said, "yha par bhi serial shuru kardia." A user also commented, "tumne to khud colors ki, endemol ki, bigg boss show ki, trophy wapas kar dungi na jane kya kya bola ye tumko bhi yadd nahi. nautanki sa.... I don't like you. tum thuk kar chatne aa gai ho."

Interestingly, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 marks Shilpa's return to TV after 5 years. She was last seen in Bigg Boss.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 also has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and comedian Ali Asgar, Marathi star Gashmeer Mahajani, chef Zorawar Kalra and Dance Deewane 3 finalist Gunjan Sinha.

The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Colors.

