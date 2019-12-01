Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia death: Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna attend funeral

Actress Dimple Kapadias mother Betty Kapadia passed away in Mumbai on Saturday night. According to reports, the veteran actress' mother was admitted at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai's Khar area for almost three weeks after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder. She breathed her last at the age of 80.

On Saturday night, Dimple Kapadia along with her daughter Twinkle, son-in-law Akshay Kumar and her sister, late actress Simple Kapadia's son Karan Kapadia were spotted outside the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Akshay and Twinkle were seen at the funeral trip of Betty Kapadia.

Twinkle Khanna at grandmother's funeral

Sunny Deol attends Betty Kapadia's funeral

Recently, Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday was celebrated by her family at a resort in Maharashtra's Shillim.

Her granddaughter Twinkle had shared a family photo on Instagram with the caption, "Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShillimDiaries".

Early Sunday, the family organised last rites where several celebrities including Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor paid their last respect to Betty Kapadia.