Diljit Dosanjh talks about his day-to-day problems at Dil Luminati Pune concert: ‘Main bata bhi nahi sakta'

Follow us on Image Source : X Diljit Dosanjh talks about his day-to-day problems

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is undoubtedly the man of the moment. His concerts are being held in India and people are going crazy about the singer-turned-actor. This craze can be assumed by the amount of time that it takes for the tickets of his show to be sold out, the moment they are announced. He has performed concerts in many cities including Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur. He was last seen in the Pune concert of his Dil Luminati India tour, where talked about his problems. Diljit has posted a video of his Pune concert on Instagram in which he is seen talking about how important yoga is in his personal life.

Diljit spoke on tension in life

While talking to the audience in the video, Diljit said, If a person does yoga, then whatever he is doing in his life, its speed doubles. Because because of that everything stays in line. Yoga is not stretching and exercise but it is a journey which keeps a person fit.' Later the singer laughed and added that he is not a sadhu but if a person does yoga daily then he can achieve anything in life.

Talking about problems in life, Diljit said, 'Troubles will come, tensions will come in life. I cannot even tell you the amount of tension I get every day, what kind of tension I get every day. So the bigger the work, the bigger the tension, but Yoh helps in aligning your body and mind so focus on it.'

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts

Talking about Diljit's concert, now it is going to be held in Kolkata on November 30, then he will be performing in Bengaluru on December 6 followed by Indore on December 8 and Chandigarh on December 14. The last leg of Diljit's Dil Luminati India tour will be held in Mumbai on December 20 and in Guwahati on December 29.

Also Read: Amid box office clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again; THIS South Indian film mints 200 crores