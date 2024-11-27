Amid box office clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again; THIS South Indian film mints 200 crores

Follow us on Image Source : X Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran mints 200 crores

This Diwali, two big Bollywood films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' were released on the same day. There was a competition between these two films, both earned well and collected more than Rs 250 crores. However, a South movie that was released between these two films also did wonders at the box office. This film not only collected more than Rs 200 crores but also turned out to be a great film. The film impressed critics and audiences and has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. The name of this film is 'Amaran' and it was released on October 31.

Amid Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Amaran does both

In the race of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', eventually Kartik Aaryan's film won the race in terms of earnings. But both these films kept fighting at the box office and in the meantime, the film 'Amaran' was released secretly and did wonders. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer film Amaran has earned well at the box office. The film earned 1 crore rupees on its 26th day, yesterday. So far, the collection of this film has been 208.50 crore rupees. The film is still running in theatres.

The film can be released on Netflix

The story of the film is about a soldier who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. This soldier leads a mission against Pakistan, whose story is seen in this film. The film is now preparing for OTT release after running in theatres. It is being told about the film that it can be released on Netflix. The film is now going to be released for OTT viewers as well. However, it has not been officially announced yet.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap's controversial debut film to be released in theatres after 22 years ban