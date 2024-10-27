'Punjabi aagye apne desh..,' Diljit Dosanjh starts Dil Luminati tour India in Delhi, fans upset, know why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh starts Dil Luminati India tour in Delhi

International artist Diljit Dosanjh made a strong entry on the stage on Saturday, starting the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi. Actor-singer Diljit waved the Indian flag on stage after his first song. Seeing this beautiful sight, everyone present in Delhi JLN Stadium, applauded the singer. Diljit's concerts in India started on October 26 in the capital Delhi and will continue till December 29 in Guwahati.

Diljit Dosanjh waved the tricolor

On Saturday evening, wearing an all-black outfit, Diljit made a blast in Delhi with his powerful singing. The singer finished his first song and after a few seconds when he was seen hoisting the tricolor, people started dancing with joy. This was not the first time Diljit showed his love for the country. Even before this, he has been seen praising India many times. Showing his love for the country on the first day of the Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit said, 'Punjabi aagye apne desh oye.'

Diljit Dosanjh further said, 'This is my country, my home! I am happy that I was born in India.' The singer thanked the fans for their love and support. Several hours before the show started, hundreds of fans lined up at the JLN Stadium to hear the singer sing his favourite tracks like 'Born to Shine', 'GOAT', 'Lemonade', '5 Taara' and 'Do You Know'. For the unversed, Before Delhi, Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour was held in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Fans were disappointed at Diljit's concert

Fans were restless at Diljit's concert as the show did not start on time. Many fans were also disappointed due to the delay. For those who don't know the Delhi concert had to begin at 7:00 pm on Saturday. However, Diljit made a strong entry at around 8 pm, which brought relief to the fans. At the same time, due to Diljit Dosanjh's concert, there is a lot of traffic jams in the areas around the stadium including Lodhi Road in central Delhi.

Diljit will again perform in Delhi

Ever since the singer announced his Di Luminati tour, his fans have been very excited about the concerts. People's excitement was evident the day the tickets for the Delhi concert started selling live. All the tickets for this tour were sold out within a few minutes. However, due to the increasing demand of the people, the tour was organised for two days instead of one day in Delhi. The Punjabi singer will also perform on Sunday for his fans.

3 thousand policemen have been deployed

If we talk about Diljit's fans, thousands of people had gathered to see their favourite singer in this concert. And bout 3 thousand policemen were deployed around the venue. Due to the increasing crowd, there was a lot of impact on the traffic as well.

