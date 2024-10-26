Shah Rukh Khan gives EPIC reply to a fan who asked if he fell in love with Nayanthara during Jawan shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known globally not only for his acting skills but also his wittiness and to-the-point answers. One such incident took place when Shah Rukh held an 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly called Twitter) when his film Jawan was slated to hit the big screens. During the candid chat, one of his fans posed him a playful question. ''Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi? (Did you fall for Nayanthara?)'' In response, SRK gave a hilarious and respectful answer and wrote, ''Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh (Shut up! She's a mom to two kids)''

Not only Shah Rukh but his Jawan co-star Nayanthara also showcased the same level of respect when a question was asked about the superstar. In an interview with Hello magazine, she said, ''Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot.''

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan was the second release of Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. Alongside him, Nayanthara played the lead role in the actioner and Vijay Sethupathi was the lead antagonist. The film was a huge commercial success and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever. In the film, SRK played double role, one of a father and a son. Deepika Padukone had a special appearance in Jawan.

Meanwhile, Jawan is all set to make its debut in Japan's theatres on November 29. The advance bookings already began earlier this year in July. is also being reported that people who buy tickets in advance will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song, Chaleya.

