Ranbir Kapoor loses his temper at a paparazzo, pulls him by his arm | WATCH video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday night stepped out for a family dinner with Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in Mumbai to celebrate. Soon after the duo came out of the eatery, they got surrounded by paparazzi. However, a video of Ranbir is all over social media wherein he can be seen getting angry at one of the paps and pulling his arm after he tried to click both of them together. ''Kya kar rahe ho aap log? Kya kar rahe hai? Idhar aao (What are you guys doing? Come here,'' Ranbir Kapoor is heard saying in the viral clip. Ranbir also gave a stern look at the paparazzo and went inside his car with his wife.

For the outing, Ranbir wore a t-shirt and pants while Alia opted for a pink and black outfit. On the other hand, Shaheen, Pooja and Mahesh twinned in all-black outfits.

Alia and Shaheen's special post for Soni Razdan

On Friday, Alia and Shaheen extended warm wishes for Soni on social media. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series pictures of her with her mother and termed her the 'centre of our universe'. In reply, Soni wrote, ''Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a centre to know a centre, and you both are mine and always have been.''

On the other hand, Shaheen also wished her mother on her birthday, by sharing a series of pictures and sweet note. ''Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth...I love you @sonirazdan'' she wrote.

