Diljit Dosanjh arrives in India for Dil-Luminati tour, offers prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh is currently in India for his Dil-Luminati tour.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has finally arrived in India on Friday. Soon after his arrival, the 'Chal Kudiye' singer offered prayers at New Delhi's iconic Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Several pictures and images of his visit to the holy place are all over social media. In a video shared by Team Dosanjh, Diljit is seen seeking blessings at the Gurudwara. ''Bangla Sahib,'' the page captioned the post along with a folded hand emoji.

Watch the video here:

Diljit is in India for the Indian leg of his famous Dil-Luminati Tour. Earlier on Friday, the singer took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of him landing in India and meeting with desi fans. Sharing pictures from the flight Diljit expressed his excitement for the concert which is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post. Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is now all set to begin the Indian leg of his tour.

Deets about Diljit's latest professional work

After Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November. The filming is expected to begin in November.

Also Read: Swami Avimukteshwaranand blesses Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra at their residence | See pics

Also Read: Seema Sajdeh lauds Salman Khan for his support to Malaika Arora after her father's demise