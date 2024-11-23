Diljit Dosanjh replies to news anchor's challenge on alcohol-based songs | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Diljit Dosanjh replies to news anchor's challenge

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is in the news for his Dil-Luminati India tour in 2024. Tickets for this concert sold out rapidly. At the same time, recently he also made headlines for the censorship of his songs. It started when he received a notice from the Telangana government before his Hyderabad concert in which he was instructed not to sing songs promoting alcohol, violence and drugs. Diljit had addressed this matter during the Ahmedabad concert. Now he has been seen raising the issue of censorship again during his concert in Lucknow. Also, he has been seen retaliating to the challenge given by a news anchor.

Diljit again took a dig at the censorship of songs

After receiving a notice from the Telangana government, the singer followed this guideline in his Hyderabad concert. He addressed the matter during his Ahmedabad concert which was held after the Hyderabad concert. At the concert, he advocated for the closure of all liquor shops. He also said that he has 2 to 4 songs that mention alcohol and has also made devotional songs which no one talks about. The singer once again raised the issue of censorship during his concert in Lucknow. In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Diljit is seen addressing his audience at the concert. He said, 'For quite some time, there have been talks in the media that Diljit vs this and that. I want to make it clear that there is nothing like Diljit vs. I love everyone a lot. I am not competing with anyone.'

Hits back on TV anchor's challenge

He further spoke about a TV news anchor who allegedly challenged him on national television. Diljit said in Lucknow during the Dil Luminati tour, 'Ek anchor sahab hai TV par. Unke baare main jaroori baat karna chahta hun. The day before yesterday, he was challenging me to make a hit song without alcohol. For your information, Sir, Born to Shine, Goat, Lover, Kinni Kini, Bollywood Mein Naina, I have many songs which get more streams on Spotify than Patiala Peg. So your challenge has already become useless.'

Raised questions on Indian cinema

Diljit Dosanjh added in his statement, 'I am not defending my songs and myself. If you want to put censorship on songs, then it should be done in Indian cinema as well. In Indian cinema, the bigger the gun, the bigger the hero. Which big actor is there who has not done a scene or song with alcohol?' The day you put censorship there, I will stop doing it that day.'

The singer challenged the anchor

Diljit Dosanjh did not stop here and further said, 'Artists seem to be soft targets to you, that is why you tease them. Let me tell you, the films I have done have also received National Awards. Our work is not cheap work.' Diljit said that the news anchor spread fake news about him but he is not angry. He challenged the news anchor and said, 'It is your responsibility to spread the right news. So I also challenge you to show the right news.'

Also Read: All We Imagine As Light movie review: Payal Kapadia's film is an ode to womanhood and Boombai nagariya