Diljit Dosanjh adds Mumbai to his Dil Luminati India tour; know date, time, and venue here

Diljit Dosanjh adds Mumbai to his Dil Luminati tour

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is in a lot of discussion these days about his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. His tour has been very successful in India and overseas. Fans were eagerly waiting for his Mumbai concert. Now on Wednesday, the Punjabi singer has revealed the Mumbai concert details. He has announced on his Instagram Stories that the upcoming show will be held in Mumbai in December.

The concert will be held in Mumbai on December 19

Diljit Dosanjh expressed excitement and said that the event is finally happening. On Wednesday, Diljit Dosanjh shared a poster on his Instagram announcing the Mumbai concert on December 19. The poster read, "We listened to you. The Mumbai show has been announced." Diljit shared it again on his Instagram story and wrote, "Lao ji, finally Mumbai is also added." Let us tell you that fans will be able to buy tickets for this Mumbai concert on Zomato Live from November 22, 2024.

Diljit was seen laughing and joking during the concert in Gujarat

At his recent concert in Gujarat, Diljit Dosanjh showed his fun style. He paused his program midway through the program and quipped when he saw a group of people enjoying the program from the balcony of the hotel. He quipped, "Jo hotel ki balcony me baithe hai, aapka to bada achcha view hai yaar. Ye to hotel wale game kar gaye. Bina ticket haan." As soon as the camera turns towards the balcony, the audience starts laughing. Amidst this fun and frolic, Diljit completed his show.

Recently performed in Ahmedabad

Diljit had earlier announced additional dates for his Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. After performing in Delhi and Jaipur earlier, he recently performed in Ahmedabad as well. The tour which kicked off with a grand event in Delhi continued with performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Through his concerts, the Punjabi singer has continuously entertained the audience.

Telangana government had issued a notice

Recently, before his Hyderabad show, the Telangana government had issued a notice instructing him to avoid singing songs related to alcohol, drugs or violence. This notice had made a lot of headlines. In response to this, Diljit said during his Ahmedabad concert that he would stop singing songs on alcohol only when the government imposes a nationwide ban on it.

