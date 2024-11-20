Mohini Dey, AR Rahman's bassist, announces separation from husband day after maestro's divorce news

Follow us on Image Source : X AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey has announced separation from her husband

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce on Tuesday. Not even 24 hours had passed that another shocking news has come out. Mohini Dey, who was a part of Rahman's music team, has also announced her divorce. This has surprised everyone even more. Along with the announcement of divorce, whatever statement she has given has raised more questions in the minds of the people. Mohini has announced a divorce from her husband Mark Harttouch.

Mohini Dey's statement

The couple themselves have shared this information through social media. "With a very heavy heart, Mark and I are announcing that we have separated. Before any speculations are made, we want to tell you that we have decided to separate by mutual consent. We realised that we need different things in life but we will maintain our friendship. At the moment there was no better way for us to move forward," read their joint statement.

The couple will continue to collaborate together

Mohini also said later that her personal life will never come in the way of her profession. "We will still continue to work on many projects including MaMoGi and Mohini Day Group. We have always encouraged each other and worked together. In such a situation, all this is not going to stop so soon. We both send a lot of love to all of you. I support all the ways in which you have supported me. Whatever decision we have taken, you should also respect it and also take care of our privacy. If you don't judge, only then will we feel comfortable," they further wrote.

AR Rahman-Saira Banu ended their 29 years of marriage

Talking about AR Rahman and Saira Banu, they had been married for 29 years. Even after this, both of them decided to divorce. The lawyers of both shared this information which surprised the fans. They have 3 children from this marriage. Now within 24 hours, two different people working in the same team have announced divorce.

