Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar to Rasha Thadani, celebs who voted for the first time

The whole of Maharashtra and Bollywood was voting today. Most people reached the polling station and voted with enthusiasm. Along with this, celebs also motivated other people to come out of their houses and vote. Some actors from the entertainment world have cast their first vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections for the first time. Yes! you read that right, while some got this opportunity after changing their citizenship, while others had other reasons.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar looked very excited about casting his vote. This is his first vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections after getting Indian citizenship. Akshay came to the polling station early in the morning to cast his vote. He cast his vote and also inspired people to vote. Along with this, Akshay Kumar also talked for a long time with the people who came to cast their vote at the polling station.

Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon reached the polling booth to cast her vote, her daughter Rasha Thadani was also seen with her. Rasha looked very happy. Rasha has cast her vote for the first time. After casting her vote, Raveena and Rasha also gave photo poses to the paparazzi.

Disha Parmar

Famous TV actress and singer Vaidya's wife Disha Parmar also reached out to cast her vote. She reached out to cast her vote with her husband Rahul Vaidya. When both of them came out after casting their vote, they gave a message to the people through the media to come out of the house to cast their votes. Along with this, Rahul also said that this is Disha Parmar's first vote in Maharashtra.

Superstars exercised their right to vote

Some people from the entertainment world have cast their vote for the first time. At the same time, many other artists vote in elections every time. Many famous stars also came to cast their vote in the voting for Maharashtra Assembly. In this, Kareena Kapoor Khan reached with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and Madhuri Dixit also cast their votes in the morning. TV actor Karan Veer reached the polling booth with water bottles and distributed them to the people who came to vote. Ranbir Kapoor also reached the polling booth to cast his vote. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took time from their work and voted in the evening.

