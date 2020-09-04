Dilip Kumar doesn't know about brothers Aslam, Ehsaan's death, reveals wife Saira Banu

Image Source : INSTAGRAN/@INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Dilip Kumar and Sair Banu with their family

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and his family have been grieving the death of the actor's two youngers brother Ehsaan and Aslam Khan. They were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID19 and succumbed to it with diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. The 97-year-old actor must have been heartbroken at the loss, however wife Saira Banu has revealed that Dilip Kumar doesn't know of his brother's death yet. Talking to TOI, the veteran actress revealed that the family has been keeping the news hidden to keep him away from any stress.

Saira Banu said, "To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him. We didn't even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he's very fond of Amitabh."

Opening up about Dilip Kumar's health, she said, "Well, he is confined. Quarantine as such is the first priority. But he has had a few changes in blood pressure due to dehydration recently and he's taking treatment."

While Aslam Khan passed away just a few days after he was hospitalised, brother Ehsaan Khan breathed his last on September 2 at 11 pm. Reacting to the same, Saira Banu said, "We thought Ehsaan bhai would pull through. He battled it out for more than 2 weeks. His vital parameters were stable including his oxygen level after he was admitted in Lilavati. But suddenly yesterday around noon, there was a certain decline in his health about which I was informed by Dr Jalil Parkar, and then his condition deteriorated further towards the night."

"It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to COVID-19; she was just 51 and full of life. COVID-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us," she added.

Earlier, veteran actor Dilip Kumar had penned a beautiful poem requesting fans to stay indoors and save lives amid the coronavirus crisis. The 97-year-old actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote, "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

