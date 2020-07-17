Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shares BTS video of dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 24th July. The makers have been treating fans with the songs from the film. Actress Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to share a BTS video of dancing with her co-star, late Sushant Singh Rajput to lighten up the mood between the tough scenes. The video shows the two actors waltzing. Sanjana also shared a backstory to the video and said, "Remember I said, right when we'd get a breather in the middle of tough scenes, he'd say, 'Chal, thoda dance karein?' This is what I meant."

She further wrote, "I never understood what people meant by “bittersweet” memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet."

In the film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi will be seen playing the role of a Bengali girl Kizie Basu while Sushant will be seen as Manny. Getting into the skin of her Bengali protagonist Sanjana said, initially seemed like a "tough demand". The actress recalls director Mukesh Chhabra telling her: "I need you to speak, understand, and participate in Bengali culture, like a Bengali would." She added: "(I felt) frustrated with him initially as to how he can place such a tough demand on me."

The debutante attended workshops and trained at the National School of Drama for a couple of months, seven hours a day. She also took basic diction lessons in Bengali.

"When we got onto set finally -- I understood why truly learning the language was so crucial. I never felt lost. I always understood what my (screen) parents were discussing in Bengali. I could add to the beats. I could decide for myself what's right and what's not -- it was so challenging to achieve, but it finally helped me feel empowered," she said.

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi. It is the official remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars and is slated to release worldwide on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. It will be available to both the subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to the late actor.

