Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREETSINGH Did Neha Kakkar just give a hint about wedding with Rohanpreet Singh? Her latest Insta post suggests so

Are Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh really getting married or is it just a gimmick? The question has been going on in the minds of the 'Kaal Chashmah' singer fans ever since the rumours started doing rounds. Even though the came out in the public light and confirmed their relationship, the wedding reports still remained unconfirmed. Well now it seems that the fans are definitely going to witness 'Nehu Da Vyah' as the chirpy singer, in her latest Instagram post, has given some serious hint about having 'lockdown wali wedding.' Yes, that's true! Neha Kakkar's latest Insta post speaks about her D-day and not only this, the groom himself gave a thumbs up to the same.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the 'Saki Saki' singer shared several pictures of herself in 'desi girl' avatar wearing pink coloured suit. But this time what caught attention was her caption that read, "Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche” This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah."

ALSO READ: Did Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh get 'rokafied?' Latest viral photo suggests so

Rohanpreet was quick to comment, "Chalo chalo karwaiye vyah'. Not only this, but the post has caught the attention of various celebs including Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani, Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh and others who have been pouring in congratulatory comments.

And is the post wasn't enough, Neha shared a couple of Instagram stories that speak about the type of bride she would be and also how at her friends marriage, the 'kaliras' fell on her and it turned out to be true.

She even shared an adorable photo with Rohan and wrote, "You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet." The man commented, "Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI."

Seem like the couple is really madly in love with each other!

Even though Neha has not openly confirmed or denied the rumours of her marriage with Rohanpreet on 24 October this year, this post definitely has something to say.

On the professional front, Rohanpreet was a part of reality show India's Rising Star's second season and also Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While for Neha, she is a known Bollywood singer who has given hit songs like Dilbar, Saaki, Manali Trance, and many more. Other than this, she has even a part of singing shows Indian idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs as a judge.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage