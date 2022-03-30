Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIAMIRZA Dia Mirza pens beautiful note for stepdaughter Samaira on her birthday: Thank you for opening your heart

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is a super active celebrity on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on treating her fans and followers with posts on Instagram. On the occasion of her stepdaughter Samaira's birthday, Dia Mirza penned a touching note on her Instagram account. She thanked the young girl for opening her heart and home to her.

"Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light," she wrote.

Have a look:

Dia and her husband Vibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021. She recently shared a picture of Avyaan, in which the little one can be seen sleeping in his mother's arms. "Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane," Dia captioned the post.

For those unversed, Dia Samaira is Vaibhav's child from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February.