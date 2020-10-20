Dharmendra shares inside pictures from son Sunny Deol's 64th birthday celebrations. Seen yet?

Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPKADHARAM Dharmendra shares inside pictures from son Sunny Deol's birthday celebrations

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol celebrated his 64th birthday with father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and sons Karan and Rajvir. The actor, who turned 64 on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, thanking fans and followers for showering their blessings and love on his birthday.

"Love you all for all the love you give me," the Sunny wrote.

Sharing a few pictures from Sunny's birthday cake cutting ceremony, the veteran actor Dharmendra captioned them, saying "With his great blessings We celebrated Sunny‘s BIRTH DAY Deol Style ....need your good wishes."

Posting a picture of Sunny and himself, Dharmendra tweeted a note, writing, "Love you all for your loving response... Your good wishes on Sunny's birthday. Friends, you are always close to our heart. Khushi mein.....aaj to intiha ho gai tweets ki...Bore ho gaiye honge aap .Ab kuchh din chup rahoonga."

Love ❤️ you all , for your loving 🥰 response..... your good wishes on Sunny’s Birthday 🎂 Friends, you are always close to our heart ❤️ ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... pic.twitter.com/iB5nDEZVyh — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Replying to Dharmendra, a user worte "Dear Dharamji please don't ever think or feel that your loving fans including me can get bored of you and your family members. We want more n more Love to shower on you to get it back from you. So please keep Loving and sharing.. once again Happy BIRTHDAY to Sunny Paaji."

On Sunny's special day, his brother Bobby Deol also took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note, saying "Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend!".

Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in films Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Border and many others. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Poster Boys.

