Dharmendra says 'Mein Dilip kumar Ban Sakta Hu Kya?' as he pays tribute to the Tragedy King | VIDEO

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has always considered late Dilip Kumar as his elder brother. The duo shared a very close bond. Kumar's sad demise on July 7 left a void in everyone's heart. He was admitted to the hospital on June 30 and breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illnesses. Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra on Friday paid a tribute to the legendary actor by dedicating a poem to him. He also said that Dilip Kumar has gone but his memories will live on forever.

Sharing a video, Dharmendra quotes his famous lines 'Mein Dilip Kumar Ban Sakta Hu Kya?' as a tribute to Dilip Kumar. He tweeted, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi."

Earlier, Dharmendra shared his last picture with Dilip Kumar from when he visited his house to pay his last respects on Wednesday. He posted a picture with Kumar's mortal remains and said,"Saira ne jab kaha. “Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare (When saira said 'look Dharam, sahab just blinked his eyes,' friends I was shocked. May lord send my loved brother to the heaven)." In the picture, the veteran actor can be seen teary-eyed.

He also said, "Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (Friends, I don't know how to fake it but I cannot control my emotions. I say it considering you are my own)"

Earlier on Wednesday, Dharmendra had shared another picture with Dilip Kumar to mourn his sad demise. Dharmendra wrote in a Twitter post: "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho, Hamare Dalip Sahab ko (May he rest in heaven)."

Dharmendra has shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film "Paari" and its Hindi remake "Anokha Milan". Dilip Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others.