Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post on Yuzvendra Chahal's Asia Cup 2023 ouster

Team India recently announced their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup along with a press conference in Delhi addressed by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma. Since the start of 2021, only five bowlers have appeared in more than 15 ODIs for India including Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal. Now, while others made it to the Asia Cup squad, Chahal was dropped, leading to major disappointment among his fans. Now, the famous Indian leg spinner's wife Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cryptic post.

Dhanashree Verma's cryptic post

After Yuzvendra Chahal's drop from the Asia Cup 2023 squad made headlines, Dhanashree Verma wrote, "Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?" reads Verma's Instagram story. "In the end, it is between you and your God. And fortunately, the world is with you. Thankful. God is great," she continued in following Instagram story. After Dhanashree's post, fans are now suggesting that she clearly took a dig at the BCCI's decision to exclude the leg spinner from the Asia Cup squad.

However, after the announcement, Chahal took to Twitter to share a positive reaction using emoticons which implied that the sun will rise again.

The Asia Cup 2023 squad

Meanwhile, Chahal was probably the biggest exclusion from the Asia Cup squad. Sanju Samson was another big miss, who is limited to reserves as Suryakumar Yadav was preferred ahead of him despite low returns. Other players to be left out of the side are Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be leading the second-string side in the Asian Games next month, and the pace trio of Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat, none of whom has been picked even in the standbys.

