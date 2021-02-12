Dhaakad: Bruised Kangana Ranaut says 'bring it on' even after 14-hrs shift

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Bruised Kangana Ranaut says 'bring it on' even after 14-hrs shift

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her next action film Dhaakad. The actress has been treating fans with BTS pictures and videos and it is clear that she will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the film. Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a picture from the sets of Dhaakad after a 14-hours night shift. She is seen all bruised and tired in the pictures while their chief Razy Ghai photobombs her frame.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief

@RazyGhai... be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga.. Well I am all yours ..... bring it on.. #Dhaakad."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared a fiery poster of herself in which she was seen all decked up in the role of a fiery agent named Agni. In the image, she was seen wearing an all-black attire holding a gun displaying her powerful side. Alongside she wrote in the caption, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad."

Kangana Ranaut has been actively praising her Dhaakad cast and crew for their hard work. The actress had revealed that they have been shooting in the nights and the action scenes are tough but the team has been working tirelessly to make it the best. A few days ago, she shared a BTS video from Dhaakad sets and wrote, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days... This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Thalaivi', where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.