Dev Anand 98th birth anniversary: Fans remember their 'evergreen' star with old pics, dialogues and songs

It is evergreen star Dev Anand's 98th birth anniversary today. Fans from around the world paid tributes to the legendary actor on social media. From sharing stills from Dev Anand's movies to posting his popular songs, netizens remembered Dev Anand, who breathed his last on December 3, 2011.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Evergreen actor Late Dev Anand Sir". "Happy Birthday Legend Dev Anand Birthday. Actor, Writer, Producer, Director, Padma Bhushan Awards, Box Office Success, Classic Movies in Different Genres, Super Hit Songs, Iconic Characters...He got everything #DevAnand," another user wrote.

Check out fans reactions here:

Dev Anand was born as Dharamdev Pishorilal Anand on September 26, 1923 in Shakargarh, Punjab, now in Pakistan. The veteran actor died of a cardiac arrest in a London hotel in 2011. The actor received Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2002 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

'Guide' (1965), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), 'Johny Mera Naam' (1970) and 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971) are some of his memorable movies. 'Chargesheet' (2011) was his last film. It was directed and produced by him, and he also had acted in it.