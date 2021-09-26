Amitabh Bachchan's emotional note for Shweta on Daughter’s Day: Without them society, culture will be dull

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's pens a heartwarming note for Shweta on Daughter’s Day

On the occasion of Daughters' Day 2021, megastar Amitabh Bachchan highlighted how culture and society are enriched by the presence of daughters. "Happy daughter's day .. SEPT 26 ..betia na hoti toh sansar, samaj, sanskriti..sab ke sab nadarat (Society, culture will be dull without daughters)," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Big B posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his daughter Shweta Bachchan. Amitabh's gesture has won Shweta's heart. Responding to the post, Shweta commented, "Love you Papa."

A few days back, Shweta Bachchan shared a heartwarming video featuring her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and her parents Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan. She wrote in the caption, "Being a daughter and raising a daughter is giving and receiving reasons to smile. #ForThatSmile everyday!"

In one of the recent episodes, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B opened up about how he regrets not being there for his kids Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan as they were growing up. “Woh humko humesha ek dukh raha hai ki subah jab jaa rahe hote kaam pe toh woh so rahe hote, wapas aate toh phir so rahe hote, kyunki der raat wapas aate the. Toh woh thoda sa kasht hua lekin ab sab samajdaar ho gaye hai."

For the unversed, Shweta handles clothing label MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author. In 2018, she had launched her book 'Paradise Towers'.