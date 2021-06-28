Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares Expectation v/s Reality of her life in latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone finally returned to Instagram after a long break of 56 days. She treated her fans and followers with 'Expectation v/s Reality' pictures of her life. Deepika posted two photos, one where she is in the middle of working out, and the next picture has her sleeping. She captioned the photo, “Expectations vs reality!” The post received much love fro her fans. Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Athiya Shetty were among the first ones to like the picture.

Take a look:

Although she has been liking and commenting on posts shared by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, she had not shared anything since the first week of May.

Deepika's last post was on May 2. The actor had shared helpline numbers for those struggling with mental health issues during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!" she had said, sharing the post.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. She stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will also team up with Big B in "The Intern", while "Fighter" casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, she will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathan".