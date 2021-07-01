Deepika Padukone's hilarious prank on hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori takes internet by storm; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone's hilarious prank on hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori takes internet by storm

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to entertain her fans and followers on social media. From sharing fun videos to aesthetic pictures the actress knows it all. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone played a prank on her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori by offering him some spicy raw mangoes. She recorded and shared a video of the whole prank on her social media. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared the video along with a devil emoji in the caption. In the video, Deepika is seen seated in front of a mirror as Yianni holds a bowl of raw mangoes.

She asks him, "What are you having?" He hesitantly responds, "Umm, raw mango, this is masala. And? Salt?" Deepika then asks him to simply try it and says, "Do not be so inquisitive, just eat it." He makes faces as soon as he takes a bite. "My whole mouth is burning," he says as Deepika laughs and asks him, "What happened Yianni?"

Before the video ends, a shocked Yianni asks the Chapaak star, "Why do you like it?"

Take a look:

Earlier, she treated her fans and followers with 'Expectation v/s Reality' pictures of her life. Deepika posted two photos, one where she is in the middle of working out, and the next picture has her sleeping. She captioned the photo, “Expectations vs reality!” The post received much love from her fans.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. She stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will also team up with Big B in "The Intern", while "Fighter" casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, she will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathan".