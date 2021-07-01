Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt returns back on film sets, shares her beautiful 'post pack up shot'

After a long wait, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who has been away from her work due to the COVID-19 pandemic is back on film sets. On Thursday, she shared pictures of herself as she wrapped up her day. "Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed… so blessed & grateful to be back to work in full swing @avigowariker," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Alia looked breathtakingly beautiful in monochrome pictures. She chose to pose candidly for the snaps.

The shooting of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrapped up recently. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the actress penned a heartfelt note speaking about the two-year-long journey. She spoke about how it was a "gigantic life-changing experience" and also shared pictures from the sets. Alia wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!"

She added, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you (sic)."

The emotional note was concluded as, "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

The official teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped in February 2021 and was shared by the actress with caption reading, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021." It took social media by storm and fans were quite impressed with Alia's acting.