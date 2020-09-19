Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone drops a hint about her next film, says ‘3 days to go’

Deepika Padukone recently posted an Instagram story putting her fans in a guess game on what could it mean. She shared a picture of sky with a coconut tree.

The picture could have easily passed off as one of the vacation moods which the whole world is dying to be in, but she gave it a caption saying “3 days to go”. To add a little clarity to the picture she tagged director Shakun Batra, Dharma Productions, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. By the looks of it, it hints at the next movie with Dharma Productions being helmed by Shakun Batra as the director.

Deepika Padukone who will be seen next in 1983, where she plays wife of Kapil Dev, who himself is being portrayed by her real life hubby Ranveer Singh. She was spotted recently at the airport to catch a flight to Goa, most likely to shoot for a film.

The pandemic had led the entire Bollywood industry to stop shooting and stay indoors and has started gradually coming out to complete their pending projects, or start new ones. The closing of Cinema halls across country has recently shifted focus from Cinema halls to OTT platforms such as Netflix, prime video and hotstar bagging most of the about to be released pictures.

The movie is supposed to be on similar lines as her last film “Chhapaak” and is supposed to be heavy. Her own words mentioned that “Shakun’s film isn’t light but will be lighter than her last role”. Adding to this, the genre is domestic noir, something which is quite untouched in Indian cinema. The OTT platform has led to production houses finding new audiences for their unique concept and not just simply rely on mass films which mostly find itself in the 100 crore club.

Shakun is known to weave magic with human connection and relationships, helming movies such as Piku, Tamasha and love aaj kal.

