Deepika Padukone attends dinner with her in-laws and Olympic star Lakshya Sen

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to welcome their first child very soon. Ever since Deepika announced the news of her pregnancy, there has been a lot of excitement among fans about when the actress will become a mother. The actor was recently spotted with Ranveer Singh's parents and sister. The actress had gone out for a family dinner. She looked very beautiful in an oversized black blazer and matching bodycon dress. During this, badminton player Lakshya Sen was also seen with her. Deepika will soon be seen in the role of a police officer Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham 3.

Deepika on a dinner date with family

For the unversed, Lakshya Sen suffered a crushing defeat while playing for the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics Men's Singles Badminton. Despite the failure, Ranveer Singh showed his support for the 22-year-old. Lakshya has created history as the first Indian male shuttler to reach the Olympic semi-finals in men's badminton. For those who don't know, DP's father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone is Lakshya's mentor and he trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

