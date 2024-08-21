Who is playing Aurangzeb in 'Chhaava'? Actor grabs more attention than Vicky Kaushal after trailer release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who is playing Aurangzeb in 'Chhaava'?

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer film 'Chhaava' is very much in discussion at this time. The story of the film is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in which Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the lead role, but there is also a lot of curiosity about the character of Aurangzeb in this film. So let's know who is playing this important role. Senior actor Akshay Khanna has been chosen for the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film 'Chhaava', who is known for his strong acting and has played many iconic characters in his career.

Who is Chhaava's Aurangzeb?

'Chhaava' has been in the news for quite some time. Recently the teaser of the film was released, in which Vicky Kaushal was seen in full action mode, but Akshay Khanna attracted the most attention because it was difficult to recognise him in the teaser. At the end of the teaser of 'Chhaava', Akshay was seen in the role of Aurangzeb for a while, but his look and acting are such that one may have to watch the teaser again to recognise the Ittefaq actor.

Akshay Khanna's transformation

With 'Chhaava', the audience will be able to see Akshay Khanna in a new avatar in the role of Aurangzeb. It will be interesting to see how he brings this historical character alive. However, he has already won half the battle through the teaser. The character of Aurangzeb will play an important role in the story of the film, which will bring the challenges and struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life to the audience in a deeper way. Now it remains to be seen how much love the audience gives to his new character.

Who is the heroine of the film?

'Chhaava' is being produced on a large scale and everyone is eagerly waiting for its release. The film is being directed by Laxman Utekar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Khanna along with South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. However, the female lead was nowhere to be seen in the teaser of this film. 'Chhaava' will be released in theatres on December 6 this year.

