David Dhawan among others reaches hospital to meet Govinda, actor's daughter Tina Ahuja makes appearance

Celebrities including David Dhawan reached Mumbai hospital to meet Govinda

Bollywood veteran actor Govinda met with an accident on Tuesday morning. The actor was injured by his own licensed revolver at his Juhu residence in Mumbai. He was shot in the leg and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment immediately after being shot. The bullet in the actor's leg has been removed and now his condition is stable. He also expressed his gratitude for the prayers of doctors and fans while issuing his statement. After this unfortunate accident with the actor, many big personalities of the cinema world reached the hospital to meet him. During this, his daughter Tina Ahuja was also spotted at the Mumbai hospital along with Govinda's long-time friend David Dhawan.

Daughter Tina Ahuja also reached Mumbai hospital

Actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja reached the Mumbai hospital to know the condition of her father. During this, lines of worry were clearly visible on her face. As soon as Tina reached outside the hospital, she got out of her car and went straight inside the hospital while the paparazzi were demanding photos.

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reached the hospital to know the condition of Govinda. The actor was spotted going inside the hospital. During this, while talking to the media he said that an accident had happened and there were no ifs and buts in it. "He reached the right place at the right time. Govinda is being treated and will go home soon," said the veteran actor.

David Dhawan

Director-producer David Dhawan also reached the hospital to know the condition of the actor. He was seen coming out of the hospital. Let us tell you that Govinda has worked in many films of David Dhawan, which includes many superhit films like 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural' and 'Hero No. 1' among others.

Jacky Bhagnani

Film producer Jacky Bhagnani also reached the Mumbai hospital to get information about Govinda's health. He was spotted coming out of the hospital.

