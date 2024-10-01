Controversy over Guru Randhawa's 'Shahkot' continues, fans tear film posters to express disappointment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Controversy over Guru Randhawa's 'Shahkot' continues

Guru Randhawa has made a place in the hearts of people through his songs. He is known for Punjabi and hip-hop mix songs. After mesmerising people with his melodious voice, he is now ready to show his charisma in the acting line as well. The trailer of his debut film was recently released but a controversy has also arisen with it.

What is Guru Randhawa's debut film?

Guru Randhawa's debut film is 'Shahkot'. The trailer of the film was released on September 30, after which a controversy also started regarding the film. Some such scenes have been shown in the trailer, seeing which people have burst out in anger. Let's know what is the whole controversy.

Accused of supporting Pakistan

It is alleged that the film Shahkot supports Pakistan. There is strong opposition to the film. It is reported that Shiv Sena Punjab protested against the release of Shahkot. During this, the posters of the film were torn and slogans were raised against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa had a conversation with IANS on this matter.

Watch the trailer here:

Guru Randhawa said this on the controversy

Guru Randhawa said that if we support cinema, then cinema will grow. "I have done this Punjabi film with a big heart and 'Shahkot' is my first Punjabi film. I am appealing to all the people to support us after watching the film. Until you have met me, you are making any perception about me as an artist. Those who are opposing it feel that the film is going in a different direction."

The film will be released on this day

There has been a demand to remove objectionable scenes from this film. However, Shahkot is releasing in theaters on October 4.

