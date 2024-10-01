Indian cricketers relive their T20 glory on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Indian cricketers relive their T20 glory on The Great Indian Kapil Show

In a cricket-obsessed nation like India, few moments can rival the elation of winning a World Cup, especially when it’s the T20 World Cup. This year, the Indian Cricket Team did just that, etching their names in history. In the Season 2 episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, the World Cup champions shared a series of hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes, making the audience feel like they were right there, holding the trophy themselves.

Indian players share their memories with the T20 trophy

Rohit Sharma kicked off the fun, revealing a quirky post-finale adventure that took place in the Caribbean. Thanks to a hurricane that delayed their departure from Barbados, each player got to “babysit” the coveted trophy for 15 minutes in their hotel room. The Indian team also said some of the players slept over the T20 trophy. A cheeky snapshot of Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, with the trophy snugly positioned between them, which Kapil Sharma had ready to show to the audience.

Axar Patel's hilarious anecdote

Axar Patel gave the spectator a behind-the-scenes look at a bizarre victory celebration. Even though they were stuck in Barbados and had to wait in line for breakfast and lunch, it didn't seem like they had just won the world championship. "It wasn’t until we landed back in India that it finally hit us" But the most surprising of them, perhaps? Needing to do an interview in English! He remembered what Mohd. Siraj had said to him. "Dinesh Kartik bhai, Siraj remarked, conducted my interview in English. I don't know why we were selected because there are so many guys that speak English!” Axar laughed. "I participated in the interview, but I'm not even sure what I said. But Siraj? "That's all the English I know," he exclaimed, leaving the interview after having completed half of it.

This episode was the ideal combination of the hilarious, unpredictable path of winning the T20 World Cup and the amazing bond these players share with their families, their fans, and each other between the jokes, the nostalgia, and the everlasting memories. The World Cup Champions will be spotted on Netflix at 8 p.m. on The Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday.

