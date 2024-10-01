'Beautiful boy and me...,' Parineeti Chopra shares photos from her Maldives vacation with Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra shares photos with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 24, 2024. The actor shared some unique moments with fans through an Instagram post. Parineeti can be seen enjoying a lot in these throwback pictures. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor has shared her throwback pictures with her husband and MP Raghav Chadha. In the photos, the couple can be seen enjoying by the Maldives beach.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

On the social media post, Parineeti captioned, 'A beautiful resort, beautiful you and me'. In the first picture, Chopra is seen in a beach selfie with her wet hair and black swimwear. In the second picture, the couple is seen cycling together. In the third picture, Raghav and Pari are posing for an adorable mirror selfie. In another picture, Pari is seen sitting on a bicycle posing for the camera in a beautiful black skirt and a white off-shoulder top.

Fans reacted

Fans have showered a lot of love on Pari's beautiful pictures and have also commented. He said, 'Favorite jodi ko kisi ki buri nazar na lage'. At the same time, another said 'Jodi number one'. Another commented 'Gorgeous couple'. Let us tell you, that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023 at Leela Palace in Udaipur. Before the wedding, the couple had an engagement ceremony in Delhi. Pari said in an interview that Raghav does not know much about the entertainment industry, and even Parineeti knows not much about the work of the political industry, so the talks between them are less about their work and more about life, which Pari feels is good for an ideal couple.

Posted on the wedding anniversary too

On her anniversary, Parineeti posted on social media. Parineeti Chopra spent a quiet day on the beach with her husband Raghav on their anniversary. Parineeti Chopra wrote on the social media post, 'We spent a quiet day yesterday, where it was just the two of us. We read the congratulatory messages sent by all of you, we are grateful for your wishes. Ragaai- I don't know what I have done in my previous life and this life to get you'.

