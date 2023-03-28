Dasara actor Nani wishes to work with THESE Bollywood stars; Deepika Padukone on top of the list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAMEISNANI Nani's Instagram upload

Telugu superstar Nani, who is currently busy promoting his film, 'Dasara' has revealed his wishlist of Bollywood stars with whom he wants to work. He shared that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan. He told IANS, "I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvelous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and the right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her."

Nani is known for his work in Telugu films like 'Ashta Chamma', 'Ride', 'Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu', 'Ala Modalaindi', 'Pilla Zamindar', 'Eega', 'Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu', 'Yevade Subramanya', and many more. He also hosted the second season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu', and got a lot of appreciation in the movie 'Jersey'.

As the actor talked about his special love for Bollywood, he shared that he wants to be part of a Rajkumar Hirani project. He added: "The one Bollywood director I really want to work with will be Rajkumar Hirani. I am just fond of the kind of movies he makes." Asked about his favourite Bollywood star with whom he would like to work, he said: "I just wish to work with Aamir (Khan)sir. I enjoy watching his movies," adding that he will also watch Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.

Moving ahead, Nani talked about his wife Anjana, and said that she is fond of his movies. "She just loves watching my films and always goes for the morning show on the release date. She loves watching film with the crowd."

Nani spoke about his untitled project and said: "My next film will be completely opposite of 'Dasara'. I will be playing a father of a 6-year-old girl. There will be a completely different setup and my character is also going to be completely different from what I am playing in this movie."

Dasra trailer:

Meanwhile, Dasara is Nani's first pan-India project and all eyes are on how it performs at the box office when it hits the big screens. The trailer of Dasara has pinned high hopes on the movie. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani of Telangana.

