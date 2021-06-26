Dance Deewane 3: Piyush Gurbele's performance reminds Subhash Ghai of Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Dance Deewane 3

This weekend Colors Dance Deewane will be celebrating the glorious work of the veteran director and film guru Subhash Ghai, who has been instrumental in getting our yesteryear heroes to romance and gave us some of the best movies in the 80s and 90s. The episode will be filled with interesting stories as Dance Deewane judge Madhuri Dixit will be seen narrating some experiences of working with the legendary filmmaker.

During the episode, Raghav will showcase some unseen footage of the iconic number Choli Ke Peeche Kya hai from Khalnayak leaving both Madhuri and Subhash Ghai nostalgic. On everyone's demand, they will recreate a scene from the song too leaving everyone thoroughly mesmerised. The episode will also see some terrific dance performances on songs from the iconic movies of Subhash Ghai which will surprise him. One such performance will be by the second-generation contestant, Piyush Gurbele who has a completely different take on Zara Tasveer Se from Subhash Ghai’s film, Pardes. The act will be based on a psycho killer and possessive lover that will impress Subhash Ghai so much that he will shower him with praises.

While praising Piyush, Subhash Ghai says, “ I don't have words to express my feelings after seeing this act. You were a volcano of emotions and I am very impressed with your act. I would like to hug and give you my director's hat. Your performance reminded me of Shah Rukh Khan as even he is extremely passionate. I remember during the shooting of the song Shah Rukh Khan had to fall on the floor very hard and he did 42 takes without complaining. I would also offer you a scholarship in my film school for your further education as I can see you are extremely talented.”

