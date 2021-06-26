Kartik Aaryan as Umbrella Man strikes back with vintage Shaktimaan twist: 'Avengers can wait'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Last week Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm with his superhero and action avatar in his new video for a gaming app. Before netizens could comprehend what's in store with the Superhero-Kartik-avatar, the actor offered more insights into his mystical action avatar by posting a video flaunting his warrior skills against the backdrop of the OG Indian Superhero Shaktimaan.

Set in a high-tech, sci-fi backdrop, the video exudes cool vibes with Kartik's smouldering attitude. Paying homage to the vintage Indian Superhero in his quirky and cheeky style, the actor shared a new action video with the caption, "Avengers can wait, Shaktimaan For The Win". Take a look:

In the earlier video, Kartik’s Umbrella Man avatar had seen him displaying his superpowers with his weapon- The Magical Umbrella, that helps him shun his enemies. The actor had garnered praises from all quarters for his edgy and rugged look, as he sported messy hair in a black long cloaked attire.

On the movies front, the Internet is abuzz with anticipation for Kartik's upcoming film Dhamaka which marks his first endeavour in the thriller genre. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen foraying into diverse avenues of genres with his upcoming projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amongst others.

Apart from this, recently, the actor announced his upcoming venture with the National Award winning team of Sajid Nadiadwala, Namah Pictures and Sameer Vidwans with 'Satyanarayan ki Katha', presenting Kartik in a grand romantic musical love story.