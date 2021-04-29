Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RJANMOL Daddy RJ Anmol shares adorable pic of son Veer sitting in Amrita Rao's lap. Netizens are in love

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol became proud parents to a baby boy on November 1, 2020. Ever since the couple has been enjoying their parenthood and sharing pictures of their child on social media. Yet again, a similar scenario took place when the doting daddy took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Veer on Wednesday. In the same, the cute little munchkin can be seen in the arms of his mother sitting inside the car. While the faces of both the parents were hidden, the boy was seen looking at his father who was busy clicking the perfect shot while sitting on the driver's seat.

Amrita in the photo was seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and printed trousers while the baby was complimenting his mother. Alongside the picture, Anmol wrote in the caption, "Someone keeps a Close Check, while I Drive #veer कोई बताएगा, यहाँ बाप कौन है ?!" He even wrote hashtags like #moneycantbuyhappiness and #dadlife in the caption.

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he shared the picture, it got the attention of fans who remain eager to know every little detail about the adorable family of three. A person commented, "So cute baby," while another user wrote, "He is so cute baby." A fan commented, "Hahahah@ dad driver slowly so cute baba."

Recently, Amrita shared a hilarious video featuring the two men in his life and wrote, "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say " Don't Rush" !!! A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa@ rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You."

Veer celebrated his first Holi this year. Anmol shared a video and captioned it, "Veer’s 1st HOLI !!! God has been Kind Love from OUR Family to YOUR Family."

He even treated fans with a beautiful picture of his wife feeding their baby. Alongside, he wrote, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ...Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say."

Speaking about the actress, she was last seen in 'Thackeray' playing the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife’s opposite Nawazuddin Siddique. She has not announced her next project yet!