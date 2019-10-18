Dad had bypass surgery on same day: Rani Mukerji recalls as Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat clocks 23 years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukerji recalls dad' bypass surgery on debut film's release date

Rani Mukerji's debut Bollywood feature Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat was released on this day 23 years ago. The film was not a commercial success, but the actress was appreciated for her performance in the film that centred on a rape survivour.

Rani Mukerji recently recalled how she was battling a family crisis around the time the movie released.

"My most memorable memory of 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' was the day it released. My dad (late filmmaker Ram Mukerji) had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done," Rani remembered.

"He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked was has the film release and how was it doing," Rani added.

She said her father wept after watching her performance.

"I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an unconsolable child. That is a memory from 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' that I will never forget in my entire life," she added.

Rani is currently prepping up for the release of her new film, "Mardaani 2". The Gopi Puthran-directed film is scheduled to release on December 13.

