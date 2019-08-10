Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji's cop drama gets release date

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2

After smashing success of Mardaani, Rani Mukerji will be reprising her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, senior inspector, crime branch in Mardaani 2. The cop drama which has been directed by Gopi Purthan, writer of the first film, has got its release date. Rani Mukerji starrer will be releasing on December 13 this year. The sequel will have a fresh face as the antagonist. For unversed, Mardaani, directed by Pradeep Sarkar revolved around child trafficking.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. ''Release date finalized... #Mardaani2 to release on 13 Dec 2019... Stars Rani Mukerji... Will be her next film release, after the smash HIT #Hichki... #Mardaani2 launches a new face as the antagonist... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra,'' he tweeted.

Release date finalized... #Mardaani2 to release on 13 Dec 2019... Stars Rani Mukerji... Will be her next film release, after the smash HIT #Hichki... #Mardaani2 launches a new face as the antagonist... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra. pic.twitter.com/BKIvptEZYp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

Mardaani 2 has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Rajasthan.

Earlier, on announcing Mardaani 2, Rani, in a statement had said, "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I'm sure this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon''.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Hichki, which did a good business at the box office. Rani played a teacher with tourette syndrome in the movie produced by Aditya Chopra and directed Siddharth Malhotra.