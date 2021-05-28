Courtney Cox recreates classic Monica look after Friends Reunion premiere, Lisa-David give Phoebe-Ross moment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COURTNEY COX, LISA KUDROW Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer

Friends: The Reunion lived up to its hype and served fans with some memorable moments. The premiere is already breaking old records and making new ones. Post the premiere of the episode, the cast of the show took to social media to relive some moments from the show. While Cortney cox recreated the classic Monica Geller look by wearing blue denim dungarees over a red t-shirt, whereas Lisa Kudrow posted a picture with David Schwimmer which instantly reminds one of their moments as Phoebe and Ross. Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Rachel on her Instagram account.

Maggie Wheeler, who's known for playing Janice on the show shared some pictures from the reunion featuring her co-stars and Justin Bieber. She also posted a video of a news channel talking about the special. Take a look:

Related | Friends Reunion Review: Comforting, nostalgic and reminder that they’ll be there for you

The 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brings back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as themselves, reliving their stint on the show as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller respectively.

Seated on the trademark orange sofa from the show, by the fountain where they grooved to the title song before every episode, the sextet open up with celebrity talk show host James Corden. They jog down memory lane, reliving anecdotes from on and off the camera over the 10 years that the show ran, from 1994 to 2004, as well as recreate memorable scenes and share trivia, as director Ben Winston blends the chat with footage of some of the best scenes of the show.

Related | Friends Reunion best moments: From Justin Bieber walking the ramp to Lady Gaga singing 'Smelly Cat'

Among other cast members who make an appearance are Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther), besides a host of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, and Cara Delevingne making cameos appearances.

That apart, BTS, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harrington and David Beckham address "Friends" fans through recorded messages.