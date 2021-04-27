Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA CHOPRA Commando actress Pooja Chopra tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Pooja Chopra took to her social media to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Commando actress revealed she has home quarantined herself. She also urged everyone to not share misleading information online. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a note updating fans about her health. In the post, Pooja requested everyone who has come in contact with her in the last one week to get themselves tested.

The actress took to Instagram and said, "This is to inform you that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidelines of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself."

Requesting everyone to stay indoor, she added, "Request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last one week to get tested. I also request everyone to stay indoors. This is the time we come together as a nation, corporate with the authorities and help as many people as we can. As I have, despite my limitations coz every bit matters."

Pooja further added, "Requesting to not put out leads/information that are either dead or non-verified as it does more harm than good. Stay Safe. Stay Strong and most importantly mask up. This too shall pass."

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Hegde recently shared that she has tested positive for COVID 19. She took to Instagram stories to thank her fans and share an update on her health. She also thanked her fans and followers for sending her healing wishes. ''Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. Ya'll make me smile. Love you," she wrote along with a picture of herself.

On the professional front, Pooja is currently shooting for film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. It stars Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhasker and Meher Vij.