COVID positive Pooja Hegde shares health update with fans, says 'doing good, have mild symptoms'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde recently shared that she has tested positive for COVID 19. Now, in the latest update, the actress took to Instagram stories to thank her fans and share an update on her health. She also thanked her fans and followers for sending her healing wishes. "''Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. Ya'll make me smile. Love you," she wrote along with a picture of herself.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Screen grab of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story

On Sunday, the actress had announced testing positive for coronavirus. "Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I'm currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Pooja tweeted on Sunday evening.

Related: 'Radhe Shyam' actress Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19

On the film's front, Pooja awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas. The multilingual film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. IT is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.

Apart from this, Pooja will also feature alongside Tamil superstar Vijay in his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy 65".

For more entertainment news click here!