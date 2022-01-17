Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KENNY SEBASTIAN Comedian Kenny Sebastian confirms wedding with Tracy Alison; shares dreamy pictures

Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian tied the knot to the love of his life Tracy Alison on Sunday (January 16). The couple had an intimate wedding with close friends and family in attendance at Goa. Some popular names from the Indian comic fraternity including Aakash Gupta, Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh, Prashasti Singh, Kumar Varun and Abish Mathew joined in his celebrations. The couple married each other as per the Hindu and Christian traditions. On Monday, Kenny confirmed the news and shared a series of pictures from both ceremonies.

He captioned the images, "Tracy is home @tracealison. Just wanted to update my sweet insta followers that I have got married and it was the most memorable day of my life. Special thanks to the wonderful venue & staff @kenilworthgoa that made our special day so seamless and effortless.#gotmarried #bestfriend #stealth."

Take a look:

The pictures looked straight out of a fairytale. In the first picture, Kenny can be seen down on his knee as he has his first dance. In other pictures, the couple can be seen posing together. The pictures indeed scream that the couple is made for each other.

Comedian Kumar Varun also shared some unseen pictures from the wedding. Congratulating his dear friend, he wrote, "Kenny found his most interesting person in the room. Congratulations @kennethseb & @tracealison."

For the unversed, Tracy Alison's Instagram bio says that she is a dentist by profession.