Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian marries Tracy Alison; see inside pics, videos 

Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa. Thanks to 'Comicstaan' fame Aakash Gupta for giving a glimpse of Kenny's wedding with Tracy Alison. As per Aakash's Instagram pictures and videos, Kenny and Tracy had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

"Mr Handsome Sebastian," Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani.

In another story, Kenny and Tracy can be seen walking down the aisle at church.

He also shared a glimpse of the groom from his white wedding.

And here's the picture of the whole squad.

Several pictures and videos are being circulated by his fan pages on social media. In one of the viral videos, the newlyweds can be seen dancing together.

Kenny seemed to have a lot of fun during his wedding as he danced with his friends too.

Check out some pictures from her favourite comedians D-day below:

Tracy Alison's Instagram bio says that she is a dentist by profession. Kenny and Tracy are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media.

-with ANI inputs